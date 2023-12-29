A teenager is accused of robbing another teen of his French bulldog at gunpoint on Christmas in New York City, the New York Post reported.

A 15-year-old boy was walking his dog around 9 a.m. near the Queensborough House in Long Island City when the other teen, 16, allegedly held him at gunpoint and took the dog, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

“The dog-napper pushed a gun into the boy’s chest and told him ‘You have five seconds to run,’ prosecutors said. The frightened victim dropped the leash and fled before calling the police,” according to the report.

A thief is in the dog pound after he was caught robbing a teen of his French Bulldog at gunpoint. Thanks to the quick actions by your @NYPDPSA9 cops, the criminal was caught, a firearm was recovered, and the owner and pooch will not be having a RUFF day. pic.twitter.com/t0wB6Vo3AM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 27, 2023

NYPD officers said they saw the 16-year-old with the pooch approximately 15 minutes later, not far from the original scene. Officers allegedly saw him toss a firearm over a fence and later located a 9m gun with 12 rounds of ammunition where he had thrown it.

Police were able to retrieve the pup and return it to the owner.

“The Brooklyn native, who was not named due to his age, is facing numerous charges including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, menacing, petty theft and criminal possession of stolen property,” the report notes. “He’s due back in court on Jan. 9, according to the DA’s office.”