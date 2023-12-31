Justice Department Covering for ‘Deep State’ by Not Charging Sam Bankman-Fried

The Justice Department (DOJ) has been accused by multiple sources of covering for the “deep state” by not holding a second trial against disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for his allegedly unlawful political donations and bribery of foreign officials, the New York Post revealed Saturday.

Federal prosecutors said on Friday that they will not hold a second trial against Bankman-Fried, claiming there was a public interest in a resolution to the Bankman-Fried case.

The prosecutors also said that “much of the evidence that would be offered in a second trial was already offered in the first trial and can be considered by the Court at the defendant’s March 2024 sentencing.”

The officials added, “Given that practical reality, and the strong public interest in a prompt resolution of this matter, the Government intends to proceed to sentencing on the counts for which the defendant was convicted at trial.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) on Friday said the trial will not allow the American people to know more about which politicians tried to influence.

“So we won’t know which politicians he bribed or who’s campaigns he influenced? That collective sigh of relief you are hearing is from the DEEP STATE,” Burchett wrote.

CryptoLaw founder John Deaton wrote, “The DOJ has shown again, that it is NOT an independent agency. Who is the Attorney General protecting?”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk said:

The SBF case became too high-profile for the DOJ to completely ignore, but they made sure laundering $100 million of customers’ money to Schumer, Biden, and McConnell and other dark money groups would never blow back on the ‘elite.’ Trump faces 700 years in federal prison, but America’s uniparty cabal just gave themselves a get out of jail free card. You’re witnessing DC corruption in realtime.

The New York Post reported:

In 2021 and 2022, Bankman-Fried donated nearly $38 million to various candidates and PACs, mainly giving his cash to Democratic candidates and left-wing groups, according to Federal Election Commission filings (FEC).

“The majority of his political givings went to the Protect Our Future PAC, a group founded in January 2022 that is dedicated to boosting candidates who are committed to preventing future pandemics,” the Post continued.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.