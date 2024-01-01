Report: Joe Biden Spent 37% of 2023 Enjoying a Getaway Spot

President Joe Biden escaped the confines of the White House and the travails of high office for a host of other diversions in 2023, spending more than a third of the past year ensconced at a getaway spot, a report Monday details.

According to the New York Post, Biden could be found on his absences from Washington, DC, at either one of his Delaware residences, a posh vacation site or Camp David, according to a review of public records by the outlet.

The octogenarian was away at one of the relaxing locations or famous retreat 138 days in 2023 — or 37 percent of the time. The Post report goes on:

He spent 22 days, including travel time, on official vacation in all in 2023. That time was enjoyed at either his Delaware homes or in St. Croix, Lake Tahoe or Nantucket. He also was at Camp David 26 days, not including the two days he was prepping and getting ready for a trilateral summit. Biden’s number of getaway days in 2023 was only slightly down from 2022, when he spent more than 38% of that year at the same locations.

The Post’s calculation of Biden’s absence from the White House follow other revelations about his work-shy manner.

In August 2022 Biden was recorded as having spent a record 150 days at home in Delaware in the 18 months since he was elected president, as Breitbart News reported.

The year before he was reportedly ensconced at Camp David as the world watched Kabul, Afghanistan fall to the Taliban and mass evacuations began.

By way of perspective, former President Donald Trump spent 132 days away from the White House at his own properties, either at Mar-a-Lago in the winter or Bedminster, New Jersey in the summer.

Ex-President Barack Obama only spent 38 days of his presidency either at rental properties in Hawaii or Martha’s Vineyard.

Former President George W. Bush went home to his Texas ranch 100 days during his entire tenure in the presidency.

Biden is currently on vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands.