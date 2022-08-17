President Joe Biden returned to his home in Delaware on Tuesday, marking his 49th trip to the state as president.

The president left for home again on Tuesday afternoon after signing his green energy spending bill.

Biden has now spent a record 150 days at home in Delaware in the 18 months since he was elected president, according to former CBS correspondent Mark Knoller, easily beating recent presidential records.

By my count, this is Biden’s 49th visit to Delaware as pres. Brings number of days there to 150. Compares to:

Trump: 17 visits to Mar-a-Lago; 13 to Bedminster NJ (132 days)

Obama: 8 vac trips incl HA & Martha’s Vineyard: (38 days)

GWBush: 14 visits to Texas ranch (100 days). — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 17, 2022

That number does not count Biden’s other vacation in Nantucket Island, Massachusetts for Thanksgiving and his summer vacation at Kiawah Island, North Carolina last week.

Former President Donald Trump spent 132 days away from the White House at his own properties, either at Mar-a-Lago in the winter or Bedminster, New Jersey in the summer.

Former President Barack Obama only spent 38 days of his presidency either at rental properties in Hawaii or Martha’s Vineyard.

Former President George W. Bush went home to his Texas ranch 100 days during his presidency.

Biden’s numbers are high as he prefers to spend his weekends at his home in Delaware, usually deploying considerable federal resources to return home for either long weekends or even just one day. The White House press pool also has to shuttle back and forth to Delaware with the president, despite his preference to remain mostly out of sight of the cameras while at home.

In August 2021, Biden took nine Marine One flights in just 18 days as he tried to maintain his vacation schedule in Delaware and the presidential retreat at Camp David.

The White House has repeatedly defended Biden’s frequent trips to Delaware, noting that his two properties in the state are his “home.”

“The president lives in Wilmington. It’s his home. That’s where he’s lived for many, many years,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in 2021.

In February, Biden boasted of his multiple trips home during a speech he delivered in Ohio.

“Every time I get a chance, I go home to Delaware,” he said during a speech in Ohio. “You think I’m joking? I’m not.”