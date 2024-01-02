President Joe Biden said on New Year’s Eve his favorite memory of 2023 was the alleged improvement of the U.S. economy.

Polling appears to show the economy did not improve under Biden’s leadership:

WSJ: Only 23 percent of voters said Biden’s policies helped them.

CNBC: A record high of 66 percent of Americans are “pessimistic” about the future of Biden’s economy.

Lending Club: 62 percent of adults in December said they live paycheck to paycheck, up from 58 percent in March.

“As you look back and reflect on 2023, what sort of memories, highlights, stand out for you?” New Year’s Rockin’ Eve host Ryan Seacrest asked Biden.

Watch video here:

Biden's brain malfunctions when asked for his favorite "memories" of 2023: "So many people through the Midwest and in the center of the country, their factories were shipped overseas the last couple times out…" pic.twitter.com/PdRiVdAu1k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 1, 2024

The president replied by telling a story about his dad and a paycheck.

“Well, one of the big highlights stands out for me is my dad used to have an expression,” Biden recalled. “He’d say, ‘Joey, a job’s about a lot more than a paycheck. It’s about your dignity. It’s about respect.'”

Biden tried to connect his father’s alleged thought with the “rough time” American taxpayers felt under his leadership.

“So many people through the Midwest and the center of the country, their factories are shipped overseas the last couple of times out, and they’re losing hope and faith,” Biden said.

WATCH — Dem Pollster Greenberg: Biden Must Stop Saying He’s Making Progress, Disposable Income Fell:

“So we put a lot of jobs back to the United States,” Biden claimed. “People are in a position to be able to make a living now and they’ve created a lot of jobs, over 14 million.”

Biden said he feels “good” about the future of the nation.

“And I guess what, I just feel good at the American people got up, they’ve been through a rough time with pandemic but now we’re coming back,” Biden concluded.

