Exclusive: Stefanik Explains Trump 2024 Endorsement – ‘President Trump Is the Leader’ of GOP

Stefanik released a statement as Trump said last week that he would very soon announce his candidacy for president in 2024. The New York Times initially broke Stefanik’s endorsement for Trump. Stefanik explained her reasoning in a statement to Breitbart News.
“Republican voters determine who is the leader of the Republican Party and it’s very clear President Trump is the leader of the Republican party. What the media fails to report is that we just won the midterms and flipped the House,” Stefanik in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.
Stefanik is the first member of the House or Senate leadership to endorse Trump’s bid for presdient.
The Associated Press (AP) has not officially declared that Republicans have won the House majority.
She continued, saying that Trump would easily defeat any potential Republican primary challengers and that under Trump, America was far more safe, secure, and prosperous.
Trump teased his potential Republican presidential announcement during a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on November 4.
“And now in order to make our country successful, and safe, and glorious, I will very very very probably do it again. Okay? Very very very probably. Very very very probably.”
Stefanik has said that House Republicans will repeal 87,000 IRS agents hired under President Joe Biden on the first day that Republicans take back the House.
Editor’s Note: The headline of this article was revised to reflect that Rep. Stefanik’s explanation of her Trump endorsement is exclusive to Breitbart News, not the announcement of the endorsement itself, which was first reported by the New York Times.
