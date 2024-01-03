Marsha Blackburn: Subpoenaing Epstein Estate Should Be Senate Judiciary Committee’s ‘Very First Act’

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) wrote to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) on Wendesday, calling on Democrats to help reveal who worked with Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking ring.

Blackburn wrote the letter to Durbin, which was obtained by Breitbart News, as courts may soon unveil the names of 170 individuals associated with Jeffrey Epstein. She wrote that these revelations are a “critically important step forward in providing Mr. Epstein’s victims the transparency and justice they deserve.”

Although Durbin has blocked the Tennessee senator’s move to subpoena Epstein’s flight logs, she thanked the senator for committing to work with her. She wrote that the “very first act” the Senate Judiciary Committee should take is to subpoena Epstein’s estate and the FBI for more information about Epstein’s trafficking ring:

While redacted portions of Epstein’s flight logs and Maxwell’s “little black book” have been released in various lawsuits, the American people have the right to know who flew on Epstein’s plane and who potentially participated in his international sex trafficking ring. That is why the Judiciary Committee’s very first act when the Senate resumes business next week should be to authorize a subpoena to Jeffrey Epstein’s estate and the FBI to obtain the complete and unredacted Epstein flight logs and Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book.” I hope I can rely on your commitment to work with me to obtain these records so that we can finally bring transparency to the American people and justice to the women and children who Jeffrey Epstein and his associates trafficked and abused.

Blackburn first teased this action on Tuesday in an interview with Breitbart News.

“I’m sending him [Durbin] another letter and requesting the subcommittee to move forward to conduct the subpoenas. And then we can hold the appropriate hearings so we can get the information that is necessary to begin to break apart the sex trafficking rings,” she told Breitbart News.

“Because this human trafficking, the sex trafficking, is modern-day slavery,” she added.

Related — Jeffrey Epstein, Censorship, and China! Marlow Details LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman’s Dark Ties

TPUSA WRC