Election integrity group True the Vote defeated a voting group backed by failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Tuesday, in what True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht called a “resounding vindication” against “lawfare.”

A federal judge ruled that True the Vote’s mass challenges of Georgia voters’ eligibility does not amount to illegal voter intimidation.

Fair Fight Action, which Abrams founded, was the lead plaintiff in the case against True the Vote. Fair Fight Action said that True the Vote’s move to challenge the eligibility of 250,000 Peach State voters before the 2021 runoffs violated the Voting Rights Act. The runoffs ultimately gave the Democrats control of the Senate with the election of Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA). Local election boards rejected most of the voter challenges launched by True the Vote.

“Not only have plaintiffs failed to overcome the fact that their actions did not result in any direct voter contact or alone include or direct county boards of elections to pursue an eligibility inquiry, but there is no evidence that defendants’ actions caused (or attempted to cause) any voter to be intimidated, coerced, or threatened in voting,” U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, a left-leaning judge, wrote in his order, which found insufficient evidence that True the Vote tried to threaten or coerce voters.

Engelbrecht called the ruling a “resounding vindication” in an email to supporters.