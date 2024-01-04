House Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) withdrew her support from GOP Ohio congressional candidate Craig Riedel (OH-09) after he made “inappropriate” comments about former President Donald Trump, Breitbart News exclusively learned Thursday.

Stefanik’s decision to withdraw support highlights the importance of trust within the Republican conference, which seeks to defeat incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) in the crucial swing seat of Ohio’s 9th district.

Stefanik, who is a strong supporter of Trump and the first to endorse his 2024 reelection bid, said she informed Riedel this week that she withdrew her endorsement. Stefanik’s withdrawal of support from Riedel is the first from House leadership.

“I was very disappointed in his inappropriate comments regarding President Trump,” she told Breitbart News in a statement. “As we begin 2024, my focus is on ensuring we nominate the strongest candidates on the ballot who are committed to electing President Trump this November and expanding our House GOP Majority.”

Because Riedel was the preferred candidate in the race, Republicans were blindsided last week by the comments he made on tape.

“Look, Donald Trump, he’s a different person than me,” Riedel said. “I don’t like the way he communicates. I think he is arrogant. I don’t like the way he calls people names. I just don’t think that’s very becoming of a president.”