Hearing to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt of Congress Set for January 10

A markup hearing to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress will be held on January 10, the House Oversight Committee announced Friday.

The hearing is the first step to hold Hunter accountable for refusing to appear for a subpoenaed deposition in December. If prosecuted and convicted for contempt of Congress, Hunter faces a punishment of up to a $100,000 fine and imprisonment.

A deposition is a standard procedure used by congressional investigators.

Democrats used depositions in their investigations regularly, including the Adam Schiff (D-CA) impeachment inquiry and the partisan January 6 Committee.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) emphasized the importance of standard, closed-door depositions.

“Our investigation has produced significant evidence suggesting President Biden knew of, participated in, and benefitted from his family cashing in on the Biden name,” House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) wrote in a statement obtained by Breitbart News:

We planned to question Hunter Biden about this record of evidence, but he blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas, choosing to read a prepared statement outside of the Capitol instead of appearing for testimony as required.

Hunter Biden’s willful refusal to comply with our subpoenas constitutes contempt of Congress and warrants referral to the appropriate United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution. We will not provide him with special treatment because of his last name.

House investigators announced they would probe the Biden family in November 2022. They later revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

C-SPAN

