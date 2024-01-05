Kristi Noem Joins Chorus Opposing Nikki Haley as Trump’s Vice President Pick

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) ripped former Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday as a potential vice president pick for former President Donald Trump.

The South Dakota governor is the latest conservative to publicly oppose Haley as vice president:

Donald Trump Jr. : “I wouldn’t have her, and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen.”

: “I wouldn’t have her, and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA): “MAGA would revolt if Nikki Haley were to even be given an internship in Trump’s next administration.”

Haley, a Republican presidential candidate whom Trump is crushing in the polls by more than 50 points, is one of the establishment’s top choices to serve as Trump’s vice president. Because of her views on foreign policy, free speech, government spending, and social policy, many conservatives believe Haley opposes the America First agenda:

Said that “every person on social media should be verified by their name.”

Believes in defending Ukraine’s border with American taxpayer funds.

Urged the government not to intervene if parents decide to put their children through irreversible, life-altering “transgender” surgery.

Supports importing migrants for jobs that would otherwise go to better-paid Americans.

“[I]f he picked her, I would tell him I disagreed with him, but then I would support the ticket because he’s still the president, and the president still makes the decisions,” Noem told Newsmax. “You know, I’ve had a lot of disagreements with Nikki Haley over the years, and I just don’t know which Nikki Haley is going to show up every day. She’s a different person depending on whatever works for her political agenda.”

“So I just — what I love about President Trump and what I think the American people love about President Trump is that he’s just himself and he just genuine. He’s just a normal human being who tells the truth and gets up every day fighting for people,” Noem added. “He has no reason to do this job other than the fact that he really, truly does believe in America, and he wants to put the people out there that get up every day and go to work. He wants to put them first.”

Trump exclusively told Breitbart News the pick for vice president does not make much difference in the grand scheme of the 2024 election.

“If you study the history of presidential runs, a vice president has never made a difference—which is surprising,” Trump Breitbart News. “It’s a one-night story, and then they’re back to a regular evening. They’re voting for the president. They’re not voting for the vice president. There has, not that I can think of, never been a vice president that’s made much of a difference in terms of nomination and in terms of even winning the election.”

In addition to Noem, conservatives expected to be under consideration include:

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.