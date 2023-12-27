Donald Trump Jr. recently rejected the establishment’s push for former Gov. Nikki Haley to become former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate.

Haley, a GOP presidential candidate who Donald Trump is crushing in the polls by more than 50 points, is one of the establishment’s top choices to serve as Trump’s vice president. Trump Jr. believes Haley opposes the America First agenda due to her contrary views on foreign policy, free speech, government spending, and social policy, as she:

Believes “every person on social media should be verified by their name.”

by their name.” Supports defending Ukraine’s eastern border with American taxpayer funds.

with American taxpayer funds. Contends the government should not intervene if parents decide to put their children through irreversible, life-altering “transgender” surgery.

if parents decide to put their children through irreversible, life-altering “transgender” surgery. Advocates for importing migrants for jobs that would otherwise go to better-paid Americans.

“I wouldn’t have her, and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” Trump Jr. told Newsmax, adding:

Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She’s a puppet of the establishment in Washington, DC. She’s the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class because they want control — no different than academia and Harvard and using their billions to exercise influence.

Trump Jr. said the establishment wants Haley as vice president because “all you get is her… trying to destroy Donald Trump from within forever.”

“She is now the preferred candidate,” he added.

Donald Trump recently spoke out against the establishment’s effort to push Haley, calling her a “Birdbrain” and a “Globalist RINO.”

“They Endorsed ‘Birdbrain’ because that has always been where her sympathies lie,” Donald Trump posted on Truth Social. “She is a Globalist RINO, much like ‘Rob’ DeSanctimonious, but not a smart one, and I got to see that up close and personal. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.