Donald Trump in Iowa: ‘Nikki Haley Is a Globalist; She Likes the Globe’

Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives for a "Commit to Caucus" rally at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City, Iowa, on January 5, 2024. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Former President Donald Trump said Friday night in Iowa that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is a “globalist” and funded by “Biden donors.”

Haley, a Republican presidential primary candidate, has a record of opposing America First policies, such as globalism:

“Nikki Haley has been in the pocket of the open borders establishment donors her entire career, and she’s a globalist. She likes the globe,” Trump said. 

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC - JANUARY 13: Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (L), South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (C), a Republican, and former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton attend a campaign rally together at the Hilton Oceanfront Resort on January 13, 2012 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Romney continues to campaign for votes in South Carolina ahead of their primary on January 21. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Mitt Romney (L), Nikki Haley (C), and John Bolton (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“I like America First,” Trump continued. “The people in this room like America First.”

“Haley’s campaign is being funded by Biden donors. Did you know that? Trump asked. “Biden donors,” he repeated.

“[Haley] opposed my border wall. … She condemned my strong borders policy, and in 2016, she stabbed the Republican Party in the back by siding with Barack Hussein Obama against a thing called the Trump travel ban,” Trump said. 

“We fought long and hard to rescue the Republican Party from the likes of Mitt Romney, Karl Rove, Paul Ryan,” Trump said. “There’s no chance we’re going to let them [RINOs] claw their way back into power”:

Trump shared his vision for the future, something Democrats claim he fails to do. 

Trump took dead aim at globalist policies. “We’ll immediately restore and expand the Trump travel ban for those countries that are terror-plagued,” the former president vowed. 

“If you want to stop the drug epidemic—it’s the death penalty or drug dealers,” Trump added. 

