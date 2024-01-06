Donald Trump in Iowa: ‘Nikki Haley Is a Globalist; She Likes the Globe’

Former President Donald Trump said Friday night in Iowa that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is a “globalist” and funded by “Biden donors.”

Haley, a Republican presidential primary candidate, has a record of opposing America First policies, such as globalism:

Believes in defending Ukraine’s border with American taxpayer funds.

Supports importing migrants for jobs that would otherwise go to better-paid Americans.

Urges not to call illegal aliens “criminals” because “they’re not.”

“Nikki Haley has been in the pocket of the open borders establishment donors her entire career, and she’s a globalist. She likes the globe,” Trump said.

“I like America First,” Trump continued. “The people in this room like America First.”

“Haley’s campaign is being funded by Biden donors. Did you know that? Trump asked. “Biden donors,” he repeated.

“[Haley] opposed my border wall. … She condemned my strong borders policy, and in 2016, she stabbed the Republican Party in the back by siding with Barack Hussein Obama against a thing called the Trump travel ban,” Trump said.

“We fought long and hard to rescue the Republican Party from the likes of Mitt Romney, Karl Rove, Paul Ryan,” Trump said. “There’s no chance we’re going to let them [RINOs] claw their way back into power”:

Trump shared his vision for the future, something Democrats claim he fails to do.

Trump took dead aim at globalist policies. “We’ll immediately restore and expand the Trump travel ban for those countries that are terror-plagued,” the former president vowed.

“If you want to stop the drug epidemic—it’s the death penalty or drug dealers,” Trump added.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.