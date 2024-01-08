Conservative Momentum Builds to Stop Big Government, Big Pharma Attack on Americans’ Pharmacy Benefits

The following content is sponsored by Conservatives for Lower Health Care Costs.

Recently, Big Pharma and Big Government have teamed up in a full-blown attack against free market solutions in the prescription drug market by focusing on Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) – which currently serve as the only real check on big pharmaceutical companies’ ability to set sky-high prices for prescription drugs.

Policies targeting PBMs would undermine America’s core free market values and deliver Big Pharma a major financial windfall at the expense of American patients, taxpayers, and business owners.

For example, the latest proposal – known as “delinking” – would eliminate market-based incentives for PBMs to secure higher rebates when negotiating with big pharmaceutical companies. The result would be higher health care costs for patients, taxpayers, and businesses, reduced freedoms for employers to design their own benefits, and a $32 billion bailout for Big Pharma.

Politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VE) have revealed the long-term design of these proposals: bringing our country one large step closer to a fully nationalized, government-run health care system. Earlier this year, New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC) cited proposals targeting PBMs as “Just one example of why Medicare for All is so essential.”

In response, conservatives across the nation are sounding the alarm on how these measures would be disastrous for hardworking American families and small businesses, explaining how anti-PBM policies would take critical savings out of their pockets and hand them to Big Pharma in the form of higher profits.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), aired his concerns about policies undermining free market forces by targeting PBMs:

Like so many misguided policies in Washington, this bill may actually raise drug prices. If that happens, just imagine the outcry for a single-payer health care system with government price controls. Maybe that’s exactly what the left is betting on—that if drug companies have free rein, the American people will get fed up fast, and demand a socialist paradise. Let’s hope they don’t get their wish.

Other leading conservatives like former Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) have warned against harmful government interference in the free market, detailing how PBMs help promote free market principles and exist as a check on Big Pharma’s seemingly unlimited monopolistic power:

If you are a consumer, if you have a health insurance plan, if you have prescription drug coverage with your plan, then chances are very good that you’re paying less for prescription drugs than you otherwise would because there’s a PBM involved that’s negotiating those lower prices. For Congress to come in and say, “Oh, we’re going to disrupt this. And we’re going to disrupt it by making it much more difficult for one of the players in this supply chain to operate” I think that’s a big mistake.

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH) recently cautioned against a narrow focus on PBMs and the prospect of instituting more big government mandates in the U.S. health care system:

I worry that they might be becoming a little bit narrow-sided on effectively bringing down the cost of prescription drugs in a big way. PBMs account for roughly 6 percent of drug cost – this is not going to be a silver bullet that solves all of our prescription drug problems…we need to be careful about inserting the federal government into even more of the American people’s healthcare decisions, especially in a private market because it’s competition and private market, free enterprise, market-driven solutions that ultimately drive competition up, drive costs down.

Conservatives from around the nation are joining the chorus of opposition to misguided anti-PBM policies, underscoring widespread concerns about the potential impact the Left’s policies would have on American patients, small businesses, and the overall free market.

This is a great example of how Dems think longterm to achieve their ultimate policy goals incrementally. AOC doesn’t really care about eliminating PBMs, she cares about forcing us into a socialized Medicare for All system & knows eliminating PBMs is a big step in that direction. pic.twitter.com/XQHXIDAwwz — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) May 24, 2023

Big Pharma is teaming up with RINOs like Bill Cassidy & socialists like Bernie Sanders to pass a bill that would raise the cost of medicine & bring us closer to a single payer healthcare system. Conservative Congressman @ericburlison lays out the case against their liberal plan: pic.twitter.com/wZnWJV9WeR — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) July 17, 2023

Big Pharma is trying to get rid of PBMs because like usual they want to raise the price of medicine to screw over the American people. https://t.co/5UR1otKw7H — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 24, 2023

In Texas, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom pointed out how these proposals are antithetical to the values on which conservative legislators were elected:

When lawmakers in Washington try to advance big government policies that result in billions in new government spending and billions being transferred to Big Pharma, every freedom-loving Texan should ask their elected representatives on Capitol Hill to oppose such misguided proposals.

An overwhelming majority of business owners recognize the value that PBMs provide in helping them offer flexible, affordable prescription drug coverage to their employees. Mississippi business owner DuJuana Thompson – who runs an assisted living facility – sees right through the attempt to saddle patients and employers with higher prescription drug costs:

“Delinking” policies do nothing but increase costs for seniors, taxpayers, businesses, patients and families while undermining the free-market forces that allow our economy to flourish. Our elected federal representatives from Mississippi should reject these proposals to protect employers like me and the seniors I serve.

Momentum is building against a Big Government bailout of Big Pharma, paid for on the backs of American patients, businesses, and taxpayers. Conservative lawmakers must stand strong to block new government mandates targeting pharmacy benefits now.

