Greg Pence Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN), brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, announced on Tuesday that he will not seek reelection.

“In 2017, I ran for Congress because I was Ready to Serve Again,” Pence said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“As a former Marine Officer, I approached the job with purpose,” he continued. “After three terms, I’ve made the decision to file for reelection.”

“For the remainder of my term this year, our team will continue to focus on delivering outstanding constituent services,” he added, telling the voters in his district that it has been a “privilege and honor” to represent them in the seat previously held by his younger brother for several terms, the latter of whom become vice president of the United States:

Rep. Pence received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump during his last run for Congress, who, at the time, touted him as someone who is “Strong on the Border, Protects Life, Defends the Second Amendment, and Supports our brave Military and Vets”:

NEW! President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of Congressman Greg Pence pic.twitter.com/DCkIdzvIsD — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 29, 2022

Pence’s announcement comes on the heels of fellow GOP Rep. Larry Bucshon of Indiana also announcing his retirement from Congress.

“Scripture teaches us, ‘For everything there is a season,’ and it became clear to me over the Christmas holiday with much discernment and prayer that the time has come to bring my season in public service to a conclusion,” he announced in a lengthy statement posted to X on Monday.

“Therefore, I will not seek reelection to an eighth term and conclude my service in the House of Representatives at the end of the 118th Congress,” he added:

According to the Associated Press, “More than two dozen House members are seeking other office or retiring so far heading into the 2024 election.”