Rep. Greg Pence Wins GOP Primary in Indiana After Trump Endorsement

Rep. Greg Pence has secured the Republican nomination in Indiana’s 6th congressional district, according to a projection from the Associated Press on Tuesday evening.

Pence’s victory on Tuesday comes just days after earning an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

BREAKING: Greg Pence wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Indiana's 6th Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 8:08 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 4, 2022

“Greg is working hard to reverse Joe Biden’s disastrous record of out-of-control Inflation and restore the respect our Country deserves from abroad,” Trump said in his endorsement. “He is Strong on the Border, Protects Life, Defends the Second Amendment, and Supports our brave Military and Vets. Greg Pence has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Pence is the older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence. Pence has represented Indiana’s deep-red 6th congressional district since 2019, a seat his younger brother Mike held for five terms before becoming Indiana’s governor.

Pence will likely face Democrat challenger Cynthia Wirth in the general election this November.