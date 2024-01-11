Exclusive — House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik Champions Mission to Block Biden War on Chocolate Milk

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told Breitbart News in an exclusive comment on Thursday that she will always fight for “American students’ right to drink milk.”

Stefanik spoke to Breitbart News on National Milk Day to celebrate the House Republican passage of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2023, which Rep. Glen Thompson (R-PA) sponsored.

The legislation pushes back on the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) move to limit certain foods and drinks such as chocolate milk and other flavored milks — and even plain, unflavored whole milk — to “reduce children’s chronic disease.”

At the same time, the Biden administration has repeatedly attacked Republicans for moving to ban irreversible gender transitioning procedures for children. Biden has said that these GOP moves are transphobic and hateful.

Nevertheless, Stefanik and the House Republican Conference moved to pass legislation to ensure that American schoolchildren have access to nutritious milk.

“Despite the Far Left’s attempts to cancel milk, I have been leading the fight to ensure that our children and families have access to milk and its essential nutrients. Flavored and unflavored milk provides necessary nutrients to our students, many of whom would go without if flavored milk was no longer provided in our schools,” the House Republican Conference chair explained in a written statement to Breitbart News.

She continued, “Yet, Far Left Democrats like NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Joe Biden’s USDA have attempted to ban chocolate milk from school cafeterias. Our children deserve access to milk choices crucial for their health, and I am proud to have led legislation to stop these attempted bans in their tracks. On behalf of American students and the hardworking dairy farmers in Upstate New York and the North Country who work tirelessly to produce milk for our families and communities nationwide, I will always fight for American students’ right to drink milk!”

Indeed, under Stefanik, Republicans have led efforts to fight back against nationwide milk bans.

This includes the following actions:

In March 2022, Stefanik and Republicans sent a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, calling on him to stop his effort to ban flavored milk in New York City schools.

Subsequently, she introduced the Protecting School Milk Choices Act to ensure that schools participating in the USDA National School Lunch Program offer at least one flavored milk option.

One month after the Republican letter, Adams announced a delay in his plan to take chocolate milk from children in schools.

In February 2023, Stefanik reintroduced the Protecting School Milk Choices Act to preserve chocolate milk in schools.

In March, Stefanik led a bipartisan letter against the Biden administration’s proposal to reduce the amount of milk available to families benefiting from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.

In December, Stefanik celebrated the passage of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act on the floor.

Dairy Associations thanked Reps. Stefanik, Thompson, and others for their work to protect milk from the Biden administration’s efforts to ban it in schools.

Jim Mulhern, the president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Foundation, said in a written statement in December:

NMPF thanks Representative Elise Stefanik for her persistent, strong action to ensure that Americans have access to nutritious dairy and the numerous health benefits dairy foods provide. Milk is a nutrition powerhouse and an unparalleled tool for delivering the 13 essential nutrients kids need to grow and thrive. We are grateful for Rep. Stefanik’s leadership and support for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which expands the types of milk schools can choose to serve to include 2% and whole milk. NMPF is pleased the House approved the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act today, and we look forward to working with Congress to continue to increase access to nutritious dairy and other healthful foods for all.

Michael Dykes, president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), said in a December statement:

IDFA applauds the strong bipartisan passage of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act by the U.S. House of Representatives. This bill would allow schools to once again provide children with a wide variety of milk options that they will drink and that meet their individual needs—whether that be whole and 2%, low-fat milks, or lactose-free milks. Whole milk and reduced-fat milks alike provide children with 13 essential nutrients for growth, development, healthy immune function, and overall wellness. A wide majority of parents and medical and nutrition professionals know that offering these options increases school meal participation, reduces food waste, and provides nutritionally valuable school meals for children and adolescents.

Dykes added, “IDFA is grateful to Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, Rep. Kim Schrier, Rep. Elise Stefanik, and the many other lawmakers who for years have championed this effort to reinstate the full suite of nutritious milk options in school meals. We strongly urge the Senate to pass this legislation.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.