Joe Biden: Republican Bans on Transgender Surgeries for Children Connected to Anti-Semitism

President Joe Biden said Tuesday at the White House that Republican bans on transgender surgeries were transphobic and connected to anti-semitism.

“Folks, racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia — they’re all connected,” he said.

The president spoke about laws passed by Republican states to make irreversible gender transitioning procedures for children illegal, arguing they were transphobic and inspired by hate.

“We need to challenge the hundreds of callous and cynical laws introduced in the states targeting transgender children, terrifying families, and criminalizing doctors who give children the care they need,” he said.

Repealing Republican laws banning gender transitioning treatments for children, Biden argued, is part of the government’s role to “protect children.”

“We have to protect these children so they know they are loved and that we will stand up for them and so they can seek for themselves,” he said.

Biden made his comments on the transgender agenda during a White House signing ceremony of a bill passed to make same-sex marriages legal.

“This law, and the love it defends, strike a blow against hate in all its forms,” he said. “And that’s why this law matters to every single American, no matter who you are or who you love.”

He warned that Republicans fighting to protect children from transgender activists posed a threat to communities that were trying to be more inclusive.

“When hospitals, libraries, and community centers are threatened and intimidated because they support LGBTQ children and families, we have to speak out,” he said.

Biden has previously described Republicans as “immoral” for passing laws to block transgender procedures for children.

“I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that, as a moral question or a legal question I just think it’s wrong, ” he said during a forum with a transgender TikTok star in October.

“It’s outrageous and I think it’s immoral,” he added. “The trans part is not immoral but what they are trying to do to trans persons is immoral.”