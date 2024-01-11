Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Charges

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges in California on Thursday.

The controversial tax charges did not include Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations and did not implicate President Joe Biden in any wrongdoing.

“The steps taken by Hunter to evade taxes are impressive, but not nearly as impressive as the efforts of the Justice Department to evade any direct implications for his father, President Biden,” Jonathan Turley, an attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School, wrote in the New York Post.

Special Counsel David Weiss indicted Hunter in December on nine charges, including three felonies: allegedly failing to file taxes, evading an assessment, and filing a fraudulent form.

The indictment alleges Hunter “willfully failed to pay his 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 taxes on time, despite having access to funds to pay some or all of these taxes” and instead “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle.”

Legal experts criticized Weiss’s scope of the indictment for three reasons:

Weiss did not charge Hunter as an unregistered foreign agent.

Limiting the indictment to tax evasion avoids influence-peddling (implicating Joe Biden).

Weiss only indicted Hunter on tax evasion that allegedly only occurred in recent years.

Hunter could face a maximum of 17 years in prison if convicted. In total, he faces 42 years in federal prison for nine tax and three gun charges.

Hunter’s problems are not limited to indictments. He is a material witness in the House impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden.

House investigators announced they would probe the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

