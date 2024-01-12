Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) has unveiled $375 million in budget cuts, including cutting funding to firefighters, while at the same time rolling out college financial aid to illegal aliens.

This week, Healey said her office will look to cut hundreds of millions of dollars from the state’s budget to make up for a $1 billion shortfall for Fiscal Year 2024. As part of those budget cuts, cities and towns will lose out on millions in local fire department funding.

The Boston Herald reports:

Nearly three dozen cities and towns across Massachusetts will be receiving less money from the state than initially expected for their fire departments after the Healey Administration wiped out nearly $2 million in local earmarks this week. [Emphasis added] … In total, 33 cities and towns, including Boston, Everett, Quincy and Worcester, are all receiving less money than expected, MacKinnon said. [Emphasis added]

Governor Healey Cuts $1.68 Million in Funding to Firefighters pic.twitter.com/BklMgwJg96 — Fire Fighters of MA (@THE_PFFM) January 11, 2024

The largest bulk of Healey’s budget cuts is eliminating nearly $300 million in funding for the state’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) known as MassHealth.

While Massachusetts taxpayers prepare for budget cuts, Healey’s administration has announced a program that will open college financial aid to illegal aliens that it is billing as “tuition equity.”

“Quality higher education should be accessible to all Massachusetts high school graduates,” Healey said. “Students who have long been part of our communities in Massachusetts should be eligible for the historic financial aid programs we have launched this year, and they should have every opportunity to grow their careers and be part of building our state’s workforce.”

