Poll: Trump Maintains Double-Digit Lead over Haley in New Hampshire

Former President Donald Trump is maintaining a double-digit lead over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in New Hampshire, according to the latest Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll.

Th survey found Trump increasing his support in the Granite State by one point since December’s survey, moving from 44 percent support to 45 percent support.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley comes in a distant second place, also moving up one point over the last month. She moved from 30 percent support to 31 percent support — 14 points behind Trump.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who dropped out of the race this week, came in third place with nine percent support, followed by both Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, who saw six percent support each.

It remains unclear who will benefit the most from Christie’s absence in New Hampshire:

A summary of the survey concluded that Haley’s surge in the state has “slowed,” while Trump has continued to have “unwavering” support.

Per the survey:

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley’s momentum appears to have slowed. 31% of respondents indicate that they would support her in the upcoming primary, up just a single point from the Survey Center’s last poll in December. However, Haley will likely be the primary beneficiary of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s exit from the race, so she will likely continue to gain ground on former President Donald Trump down the stretch. Donald Trump’s support remains unwavering. Trump is the choice of 45% of respondents, up a point from December. Trump has remained within a handful of points of that 45% support since last March despite a limited schedule in New Hampshire and skipping debates; it’s likely that he will carry that support into Primary Day.

Further, the survey found Trump leading his GOP rivals on issues that are most important to Republican voters. For example, he has a 15-point lead over Haley on the issue of economy and inflation and a 39-point advantage over Haley on immigration.

The survey was taken January 8-9, 2024, among 1,194 New Hampshire Republican presidential primary likely voters. It has a +/- 2.8 percent margin of error and comes less than two weeks from the state’s January 23 primary.

Friday’s RealClearPolling (RCP) data showed Trump leading by an average of 14.2 points in the state as DeSantis, particularly, struggles to see any positive movement in the state.

“Ron DeSantis has been a disaster. He’d be lucky to finish third or fourth place in Iowa,” MAGA Inc. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, adding that he has “absolutely no support left here in New Hampshire, I can tell you that firsthand.”

“He’s done for sure. We feel very confident about President Trump in Iowa and New Hampshire. He’s dominant consistently,” she added.

