Exclusive — Montana Senate Republican Candidate Tim Sheehy to Surrogate for Donald Trump at Iowa Caucus

Montana businessman, former Navy SEAL, and Senate Republican candidate Tim Sheehy will serve as a surrogate for President Donald Trump during the Iowa Caucus on Monday night, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Sheehy said in a written statement that he is urging Republicans across the nation to coalesce around Trump:

It’s an honor to attend the Iowa Caucus tonight as a surrogate for President Donald J. Trump. President Trump has a plan to secure the border, make our economy great again, and put an end to the chaos around the world unleashed by Joe Biden’s weakness. Despite relentless attacks from the media, Democrat prosecutors, and his opponents, President Donald J. Trump is still standing strong. I encourage every Republican around the country to rally around President Trump—he’s the strong conservative political outsider to save our country from the corrupt career politicians in D.C. and put America First!

Sheehy has publicly supported Trump since at least April. Recent polls show that he leads Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) in a hypothetical primary against Rosendale.

Rosendale, in contrast, did not endorse Trump until mid-December, well after it appeared that Trump would likely be the Republican nominee to face off against President Joe Biden.

Ahead of the Iowa Caucus, Trump has racked up many prominent endorsements, including from Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND).

“The American people have a choice to make. In this circumstance, they have a rare historically unusual chance to choose between two presidents,” Lee said on Fox News. “They have a chance to choose between order and lawlessness. They have an opportunity to choose between putting America first or America last.”

“I choose first and always to put America first,” he added.

