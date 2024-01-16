Asa Hutchinson Suspends His Campaign: ‘I Stand by the Campaign I Ran’

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson formally suspended his presidential campaign on Tuesday following his abysmal performance in the Iowa caucuses.

“I stand by the campaign I ran,” Hutchinson, who has consistently garnered one percent or less in poll after poll, stated. “I answered every question, sounded the warning to the GOP about the risks in 2024 and presented hope for our country’s future.”

The announcement follows his poor performance in Iowa, coming in sixth place, even behind lesser known candidate Ryan Binkley.

In all, Hutchinson saw .2 percent support in Iowa, or 191 votes, garnering zero delegates.

For months, Hutchinson has maintained a an optimistic tone while bashing the Republican frontrunner, even signaling that he would remain in the presidential primary race until March at least.

“By then, you’re going to have a dramatic change, in my judgment, in the politics of the presidential race,” he said in a November interview with 40/29 News On the Record.

“You’re going to have some that are up now that will be down. Trump will be halfway through his trials. And so I expect dramatic changes,” he predicted.

The presidential hopeful even launched his “RETURN TO NORMAL” tour weeks ahead of the Iowa caucuses in hopes of garnering support in the Hawkeye State. That, however, clearly failed, as Trump made history, besting his closest rival by nearly 30 points in the blowout victory.

On Monday night, Republican Iowans made it crystal clear that they do not agree with Hutchinson’s anti-Trump tone and warnings, as a majority supported the former president.

