Surgeon Whistleblower Alleges Texas Children’s Hospital Ignores Law Protecting Children from Transgender Procedures

A surgeon whistleblower says his savings have been “wiped out” by lawyers after he exposed a Texas hospital’s secret procedures on kids.

Dr. Eithan Haim, a former Texas Children’s Hospital surgeon, told Fox News that he has had to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in response to an investigation against him.

The doctor is reportedly a whistleblower who is behind the release of documents that allegedly show the hospital had not abided by Texas’s ban on transgender surgeries for minors.

Texas law prohibits prescribing puberty blockers and hormones to children.

While the Texas Children’s Hospital has reportedly said it would not provide such procedures to minors, Dr. Haim came forward as a whistleblower and gave documents to journalist Christopher Rufo that allegedly expose the hospital for behaving otherwise.

The documents claim the children’s hospital has never abided by the Texas law. In one instance, a doctor allegedly surgically inserted a drug-delivery implant in an 11-year-old patient.

Dr. Haim told Laura Ingraham that shortly the documents alleging the children’s hospital engaged in this behavior went public, federal agents with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) arrived at his home and served him with a Department of Justice letter saying he was a “potential target” in a “new criminal investigation.”

The doctor has since reportedly spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to counter this probe, which has “wiped out his savings.” Dr. Haim has also since launched a GiveSendGo campaign as he continues to fight the investigation.

After Ingraham asked, “Why exactly are they saying that they’re coming after you?” Dr. Haim said:

“You know, I wish I had a good answer for that, but honestly, I couldn’t tell you. Your guess would probably be just as good as mine,” Haim replied, adding that he believes it to be a “politically motivated investigation” because of what he called HHS’ “ideological capture” and commitment to transgender ideology.

Dr. Haim believes he is being pursued by the feds because he “told the truth” about transgender procedures taking place in the Texas Children’s Hospital.

“It’s because I had told the truth, and that’s one of the things — if you counter the dominant political ideology, they’re going to come after you,” the surgeon said. “At some point, we have to fight against it.”

