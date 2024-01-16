Trump: WH, Media Ignore Violent Anti-Israel Protesters While Vilifying Jan. 6 Rioters

Former President Donald Trump called out the White House and mainstream media for turning a blind eye to violent anti-Israel demonstrators while vilifying those who participated in the January 6 riots, as he called to free those still detained, who he described as “hostages.”

The former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, who saw a landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, made the remarks in a post from his social media platform Truth Social.

“So interesting to watch anti-Israel protesters violently demonstrating at the [White] House, getting close to tearing down the fences that protect the President, and NOTHING is even mentioned about it in the LameStream Media, which is merely a subsidiary of the Democrat Party. No arrests, no nothing,” Trump wrote.

“Free the J6 Hostages, NOW!!!” he added.

On Saturday, anti-Israel protesters participating in the “March 4 Gaza” in Washington, DC, threw baby dolls covered in fake blood at the White House.

That evening, protesters were seen scaling the walls and attempting to breach the White House fence, resulting in “temporary damage” to the anti-scale fencing.

BREAKING: Insurrection taking place right now outside the White House. Pro-Palestinian protesters scale the walls and try to breach the fence. Were any of them arrested? When will they be raided by the @FBI and thrown into prison? Literally shaking. pic.twitter.com/nBrIPrUZoJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 14, 2024

In one clip, protesters can be seen aggressively shaking a fence until it’s partially dislodged, as Secret Service police forcefully resist their attempts to breach the grounds.

Meanwhile, some demonstrators attacked the officers with water bottles and flagpole sticks.

An act of insurrection by Pro-Palestinian rioters have breached the reinforced gates outside of the White House, forcing DC police to hold the fence. pic.twitter.com/G1B76olkbK — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) January 14, 2024

“It’s time to arrest people and start treating them as the terrorists they are,” wrote media personality Carmine Sabia. “If they supported Trump, they would already be in prison.”

Pro Palestinian protesters stage an insurrection at the White House. How long is this Administration going to pussyfoot around with them? It’s time to arrest people and start treating them as the terrorists they are. If they supported Trump, they would already be in prison. — Carmine Sabia 🇺🇸 🇱 (@CarmineSabia) January 14, 2024

A similar scene took place in November, when pro-Palestinian demonstrators climbed atop and vandalized the White House fence, all while throwing objects at Secret Service agents.

This looks like an insurrection to me!!! Pro-Palestinian protesters were CLIMBING AND VANDALIZING the White House fence while they threw objects at the Secret Service. pic.twitter.com/VjjHr9ekUV — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) November 5, 2023

Pro-Palestine insurrectionists scale the White House fence waiving the Palestinian Flag. I’m sure they will be hunted down, thrown in gulags, and given 17-22 year sentences.

pic.twitter.com/ZDBzY38rFC — aka (@akafacehots) November 5, 2023

At the time, several arrests took place as the aggressive demonstrators forced the Capitol offices into lockdown.

JUST IN: Capitol offices go into LOCKDOWN following what many are calling an insurrection in Washington DC.. Aggressive Pro-Palestinian protesters take to the streets, Multiple altercations and arrests.. DEVELOPING.. pic.twitter.com/WV2Vl21E1f — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 16, 2023

In May, Trump said he would likely pardon a “large portion” of those serving prison sentences for the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot if elected president.

Over 950 people have been charged with federal crimes relating to the Capitol riots, with nearly 200 of those defendants sentenced to time behind bars.