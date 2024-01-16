Trump: WH, Media Ignore Violent Anti-Israel Protesters While Vilifying Jan. 6 Rioters

Protesters stage a demonstration in support of a cease fire against the Palestinians in Gaza at the National Mall on October 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Members of the Jewish Voice for Peace and the IfNotNow movement staged a rally to call for a cease fire in the Israel–Hamas war. …
Former President Donald Trump called out the White House and mainstream media for turning a blind eye to violent anti-Israel demonstrators while vilifying those who participated in the January 6 riots, as he called to free those still detained, who he described as “hostages.”

The former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, who saw a landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, made the remarks in a post from his social media platform Truth Social. 

“So interesting to watch anti-Israel protesters violently demonstrating at the [White] House, getting close to tearing down the fences that protect the President, and NOTHING is even mentioned about it in the LameStream Media, which is merely a subsidiary of the Democrat Party. No arrests, no nothing,” Trump wrote. 

“Free the J6 Hostages, NOW!!!” he added.

On Saturday, anti-Israel protesters participating in the “March 4 Gaza” in Washington, DC, threw baby dolls covered in fake blood at the White House.

That evening, protesters were seen scaling the walls and attempting to breach the White House fence, resulting in “temporary damage” to the anti-scale fencing.

In one clip, protesters can be seen aggressively shaking a fence until it’s partially dislodged, as Secret Service police forcefully resist their attempts to breach the grounds. 

Meanwhile, some demonstrators attacked the officers with water bottles and flagpole sticks.

“It’s time to arrest people and start treating them as the terrorists they are,” wrote media personality Carmine Sabia. “If they supported Trump, they would already be in prison.”

A similar scene took place in November, when pro-Palestinian demonstrators climbed atop and vandalized the White House fence, all while throwing objects at Secret Service agents.

At the time, several arrests took place as the aggressive demonstrators forced the Capitol offices into lockdown.

In May, Trump said he would likely pardon a “large portion” of those serving prison sentences for the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot if elected president.

Over 950 people have been charged with federal crimes relating to the Capitol riots, with nearly 200 of those defendants sentenced to time behind bars.

