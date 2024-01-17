Statistician Nate Silver mocked Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) as being on “copium” after the California Democrat claimed that former President Donald Trump got “smoked” in the Republican Iowa caucus — after taking more than 50 percent of the vote.

Swalwell posted on X:

Trump got smoked last night in Iowa. Follow @SimonWDC for details. Bottomline: more people live in my suburban hometown than the number that voted for Trump last night (just over 50k). And nearly half the voters voted against him. Show me the headlines if this happened to Biden.

Silver responded to Swalwell mockingly.

“Trump won by 30 points; what are we doing here? Folks, there are ten months left. Copium supplies are going to be dangerously low if we keep consuming them at this rate!”

Trump trounced his competitors in Iowa, where he won by the widest margin of victory since 1976.

Trump won about 51 percent of the vote — more than double the support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who got 21 percent, and for former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at 19 percent.

As Bloomberg News reported, Trump’s win in Iowa was “commanding”:

Donald Trump tightened his grip on the Republican presidential nomination after Iowa voters delivered him a victory in Monday’s caucuses and moved him one step closer to returning to the White House. Voters braved below-zero temperatures to hand Trump a commanding win that left chief rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley with little chance of successfully challenging the former president’s lead.

Swalwell did not respond to Silver.

