Exclusive — Republican Senators Warn Against Immigration Deal

Sens. Mike Braun (R-IN), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Tim Scott (R-SC) on Breitbart News Saturday warned against the bipartisan immigration deal, believing it would do nothing to stem the migrant crisis at the southern border.

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and congressional Democrats have struck an immigration framework that Breitbart News has detailed would only reward illegal immigration and encourage more foreign graduates to take jobs from American graduates.

An agreed border deal would:

1) Increase green cards by 50,000/year 2) Award work permits for adult children of H-1B holders 3) Give mmediate work permits to every illegal alien released from custody 4) Assign taxpayer funded lawyers to certain UACs and mentally incompetent aliens 5) Increase expulsion authority for a limited number of days ONLY if encounters exceed 5k/day over a seven day period 6) Restrict parole for those who enter without authorization between ports of entry

On Breitbart News Saturday, Blackburn, Braun, and Scott said that the immigration deal would not fix the migrant crisis.

Braun said the border deal “does nothing to fix” the border crisis.

He continued, “If it were H.R. 2, I think that would be something that would probably make sense. If it’s something else, you’re just baselining it at a level that Democrats would probably be happy with in terms of number of crossings.”

“Those are the ruses, the tricks that have been used by the establishment politicians for decades. We can’t fall for it,” the Hoosier senator said.

Blackburn said about the border deal, “I have said all along I cannot support anything that would make illegal entry legal. And that is what we see some of the Democrats really pushing for — they’re trying to find ways to make illegal immigration legal.”

“Matt, you cannot talk about border security without talking about fixing asylum, fixing the parole issue, not with the president waiving hundreds of thousands of people into the country every year,” Blackburn, a Senate Judiciary Committee member, said.

Scott, who just endorsed Trump at a rally in New Hampshire, said that the migrant crisis is “the greatest invasion across our southern border in American history.”

He said, “Don’t negotiate around the edges, the thing that’s missing is confidence and what President Trump brings to the table in negotiating about border security.”

“We want someone at the helm that the American people say, I trust what he says about the border. That brings confidence and that’s what we need in Washington,” Scott added.

