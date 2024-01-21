Former long-serving New Mexico sheriff Manny Gonzales, a recent Democrat-turned-Republican who hopes to unseat the state’s long-time Democratic incumbent, is endorsing Donald J. Trump for president, citing Trump’s understanding of national needs, “dedication to the principles that matter most to our communities,” and opposition to “out-of-touch policies.”

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Sunday, the former Bernalillo County sheriff and retired Marine slammed the “far-left agenda” embraced by President Joe Biden and current Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM), asserting it is being “enabled by their influence within the national Democratic Party,” while claiming such ideas “no longer [align] with the values of hardworking New Mexicans.”

Instead, he expressed his belief that the Republican Party “represents a more pragmatic and commonsense approach to governance,” as he threw his support behind another term in the White House for Trump.

“President Trump’s track record and dedication to the principles that matter most to our communities resonate with my vision for New Mexico’s future,” he stated. “I am eager to support a leader who understands the needs of our great nation and will stand against the out-of-touch policies that have left our state behind.”

Putting forth that Trump “will be the Republican nominee,” the former sheriff said he was “proud to endorse him.”

Former New Mexico sheriff ditches Democrat Party, launches bid for Senate: 'I want to get things done' https://t.co/lGiY1j3hjr — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) January 10, 2024

Gonzales, a longtime Democrat, made headlines earlier this month after announcing his switch to the Republican Party as well as his run for Senate against Heinrich.

“My decision to run for the U.S. Senate under the Republican banner stems from a deep conviction that our state needs practical, common-sense solutions, not partisan rhetoric,” he said.

“The national Democratic Party’s divergence from the values that resonate with our local community has led me to reevaluate my alignment,” he added. “The radical elements within the national Democratic Party have strayed from common-sense governance, promoting chaos over order and undermining the safety of our neighborhoods.”

He is the first prominent Republican to oppose Heinrich in the increasingly Democrat-leaning state of New Mexico.

