Nolte: Democrat-Run Oakland Loses In-N-Out Burger Due to Crime

After two decades, the legendary burger chain In-N-Out Burger has been forced to flee Democrat-run Oakland in Democrat-run California.

Oakland’s sole In-N-Out Burger location is still profitable. That’s not the problem. The problem is that Oakland is run exclusively by Democrats, and that means crime — lots of it. Per a statement from the company’s Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick, the location will close for good next month:

Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies. Our last day of business in Oakland will be March 24, 2004. We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families. Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment.

Oakland employees will be given the option to transfer to another In-N-Out location or accept a severance package.

Things are so bad in Oakland, ABC 7 reports that another fast food joint in the same strip mall moved to drive-thru only last year due to all the car break-ins.

Crime is soaring in Oakland. Per an August 2023 report, murders are up 37 percent compared to four years earlier. Robberies jumped 30 percent. Car break-ins exploded by 40 percent, and car thefts “more than doubled.”

This chart says it all:

Our @susieneilson looks at Oakland’s worrying crime rates: "As of early July, homicides were up 80% compared to 2019 & assaults & robberies were up by 40% & 20%, respectively. Car break-ins were up by nearly 90%, while vehicle thefts more than doubled." https://t.co/Fxu0VgxRkN — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) August 4, 2023

This is not a failure of government. This is a failure of voters.

Your city is imploding, and what do the idiot voters of Oakland do? Vote for more of the same.

Your city is turning into a garbage fire, and what do the morons of Oakland do? They vote for a city council more focused on what’s happening thousands of miles away instead of across the street.

These morons think airhorns will stop crime.

Oakland residents vote for the kind of politicians who allow public school teachers to go on strike to demand slavery reparations.

“Only about 20% of black students in Oakland met or exceeded state standards in English in 2022, and only about 11% of Oakland’s black students met or exceeded California standards in mathematics in that year,” reported my colleague Joel Pollak last year.

Sane people do not put up with this. Sane people do not continue to vote for the politicians who allow this to happen. So…

Of course, sane people will flee, and that includes sane companies like In-N-Out Burger.

Oakland is not an American problem, and it sure as hell isn’t my problem. The people of Oakland choose to live like that, and living like that is a choice. Out where I live in MAGA Land, the water, streets, and air are clean and safe.

Oakland is not my problem.

Idiots are not my problem.

