Vivek Ramaswamy Weighs In on Rumored Taylor Swift Biden Endorsement: ‘Artificially Culturally Propped-Up Couple’

Trump endorser Vivek Ramaswamy weighed in on the continuing speculation regarding the media’s ongoing obsession with Taylor Swift and her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, deeming them an “artificially culturally propped-up couple.”

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall,” Ramaswamy said.

“Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months,” he said, commenting on a post from Jack Posobiec, who wrote, “Thinking about when Taylor Swift called out the Soros family in 2019 for buying the rights to her music and then how she came out a super liberal in 2020.”

I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 29, 2024

The remark follows continued obsession from the media on Swift and her relationship with Kelce and reports that the Biden Administration is desperately pining for a presidential endorsement from the superstar. The New York Times pointed to this rumor in a piece this week, in which it reported that “the biggest and most influential endorsement target is Ms. Swift, 34, the pop sensation and N.F.L. enthusiast, who can move millions of supporters with an Instagram post or a mid-concert aside.”

“She endorsed Mr. Biden in 2020,” the report adds, “and, last year, a single Instagram post of hers led to 35,000 new voter registrations. Fund-raising appeals from Ms. Swift could be worth millions of dollars for Mr. Biden.”

The report comes as the countless NFL fans have made it clear that they are over the Swift obsession, although there are reports that she has “brought the league $331 million in enhanced brand value thanks to all the publicity and social media chatter she has generated with her romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce,” as Breitbart News detailed.

This also comes as the Biden White House publicly signals concern over sexually explicit AI-generated images of Swift circulating across social media.

A recent poll conducted for Newsweek by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that Swift could impact the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, as 18 percent of voters say they are “more likely” or “significantly more likely” to vote for a candidate endorsed by the pop star. Another 17 percent said they would be “less likely” to vote for a candidate backed by Swift, and most, 55 percent, said they would be “neither more nor less likely to do so,” Breitbart News noted.