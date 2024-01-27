Biden White House ‘Alarmed’ Over Sexually Explicit Taylor Swift AI Photos

The White House says it is “alarmed” over sexually explicit AI-generated images of pop star Taylor Swift circulating on social media.

“We are alarmed by the reports of the circulation of the — false images,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday.

“While social media companies make their own independent decisions about content management, we believe they have an important role to play in enforcing their own rules to prevent the spread of misinformation and non-consensual, intimate imagery of real people,” Pierre continued.

The press secretary added, “Sadly, though, too often we know that lax enforcement disproportionately impacts women and they also impact girls, sadly, who are the overwhelming targets of online harassment and also abuse.”

As Breitbart News reported, a series of sexually graphic Kansas City Chiefs-themed AI images featuring Swift — who has been a regular at Chiefs games over the last six months due to her relationship with the team’s star player Travis Kelce — recently circulated on social media.

Fans were outraged over the images, one of which depicted the singer nude with Kansas City Chiefs-themed red and white body paint all over her, and “F*K ME” scrawled over her chest.

As Breitbart News reported, there is an ever-increasing rise of deepfake porn, which now makes up 98 percent of all deepfake images. Meanwhile, authorities say there is nothing they can do about deepfakes, the vast majority of AI-generated pornography targets women.

Last May, Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-NY) unveiled a bill seeking to make sharing deepfake porn illegal.

