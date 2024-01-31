DHS Secretary Mayorkas Endorses Senate Deal to Expand Immigration

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is seemingly endorsing a deal being negotiated that would expand overall immigration to the United States as illegal immigration hits record highs under President Joe Biden’s watch.

The deal, negotiated by Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Krysten Sinema (I-AZ), would increase annual legal immigration levels, require DHS to funnel thousands of border crossers into the U.S. every few days, expedite work permits for those border crossers released into the U.S. interior, and provide taxpayer-funded lawyers to Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs), among other things.

In written testimony to the House Homeland Security Committee regarding articles of impeachment filed against him, Mayorkas seemingly endorsed the Senate deal.

“We need a legislative solution and only Congress can provide it,” Mayorkas writes:

I have been privileged to join a bipartisan group of United States Senators these past several months to provide technical and operational expertise in support of their efforts to strengthen our country’s border security. These efforts would yield significant new enforcement tools and make a substantial difference at our border. [Emphasis added]

Mayorkas’s endorsement of the deal comes after President Joe Biden also threw his support behind the effort, telling Senators he “will sign it” if they can get it passed through Congress.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), though, has vowed to oppose the deal.

“Any border ‘shutdown’ authority that ALLOWS even one illegal crossing is a non-starter. Thousands each day is outrageous. The number must be ZERO,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) wrote on Twitter.

As Breitbart News reported, the deal helps Biden carry out his administration’s ultimate goal of vastly expanding the nation’s foreign-born population to record levels — a boon for Democrats and Wall Street alike.

The U.S. foreign-born population is set to exceed 50 million this year, the largest ever recorded in American history.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.