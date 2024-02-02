Ohio Senate Republican candidate and state Sen. Matt Dolan once served as a fellow for the Aspen Institute, a George Soros-funded globalist institution described as a “retreat for the liberal elite.”

Dolan has portrayed himself as a “conservative leader” trying to reduce the scope of government and cut taxes for his constituents in the Buckeye State. However, his campaign biography neglects to mention his ties to the Aspen Institute, a globalist institution with ties to leftist billionaires George Soros and Bill Gates.

Dolan served as a Rodel Fellow for the Aspen Institute to explore the “underlying values and principles of western democracy, the relationship between individuals and the community, and the responsibilities of public leadership.”

The Economist has described the Aspen Institute as a “mountain retreat for the liberal elite.”

The toffee-nosed outlet noted that those at the Institute often try to figure out the purported problem that is “populism”:

The winds of populism, anti-intellectualism and virulent nationalism have shaken the devotees of Aspen. Its graduates no longer set the political agenda. Mortimer Adler, one of the co-founders of the institute, once remarked that Aspen was proof that, “in the scale of values, the Platonic Triad of the true, the good and the beautiful takes precedence over the Machiavellian triad of money, fame and power.” But what Aspen views as the true, the good and the beautiful is not winning at the moment, and the institute is not entirely innocent. It has become a place where celebrities mingle so freely with businessfolk and politicians that they have come to believe that they could easily do each others’ jobs. Along with the ted Talks, the Aspen Ideas Festival has turned policymaking into a form of entertainment in which the most authentic-sounding and emotive performers rack up ardent followings. In doing so, it contributed to the reinvention of the celebrity politician in the digital age. In this sense, the Aspen Institute is both political poison and cure. It may yet come up with solutions for our age of populism, but it is also inescapably part of its cause.

The Aspen Institute is also backed by two of the higher-spending globalist billionaires.

Between 2003 and 2020, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation reportedly spent $101,854,593, and two organizations within Soros’s Open Society Foundations spent $3,039,780.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.