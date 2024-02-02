The Republican who helped draft the Senate’s pending pro-migration border bill, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), is getting roasted online for a tweet that blamed the 9/11 atrocity on illegal immigrants.

“All of the 9/11 attackers were present in the US illegally,” said the February 2 tweet from his office. “We shouldn’t wait until the next horrific terror attack to realize that our wide-open southern border is a national security risk.”

Andrew McCarthy, a lawyer who led the federal prosecution of the terrorists in the first attempt to blow up the Twin Towers in 1993, responded:

It is obvious that the border is a security risk, but the hijackers did not come that way. Most of them overstayed various grades of visa. Reporting indicates the legislation you'll propose does not address Biden's parole/visa abuse, but as you've pointed out, we await the text. — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) February 2, 2024

Josh Breisblatt, the top Democrat staffer for immigration in the House judiciary committee, chimed in:

This is straight up wrong. All the 9/11 Hijackers came lawfully. Many still had lawful status when the attacks happened. Talk about misinformation. From the 9/11 Commission: "This allowed them to maintain a legal immigration status through the end of the operation." https://t.co/ysk8UpXqox — Josh Breisblatt (@jbreisblatt) February 2, 2024

Lankford’s flub is important because Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) chose him to work with Democrats to write a new immigration law slated for a fast-track Senate vote by Wednesday.

But even tiny changes in immigration law create cracks in the nation’s legal dam against the ocean of people — aided by allies in U.S. business and the courts — who understandably want to live in the United States.

Those cracks are far more likely to be created when legislators and staffers rush a bill through the process — as Lankford is now doing in cooperation with unpopular President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“Senate border bill negotiators are racing to try to get bill text out today,” Fox News reported on February 2. “Fox is told that the bill has been ‘stitched together’ and there is a read through today for everyone to make sure the bill is in the form they want it to be.”

In early January, Lankford promised fellow Republicans they would have time to study the bill: “Everybody will have time to be able to read and go through it. No one’s going to be jammed in this process.”

Pro-migration journalists also ridiculed Lankford’s tweeted error:

The error prompted scoffing from ordinary Americans who have been forced to learn more about immigration laws as their economy and society are fractured by the government’s economic policy of importing low-wage workers, apartment-sharing renters, and welfare-funded consumers:

The costs of the government’s poor migration policy are growing — not least because it creates civic chaos by importing violent ideologies into American communities:

Meanwhile, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is demanding Schumer and Lankford allow more time to study the 200-page bill: