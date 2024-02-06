President Joe Biden says a bill from Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) is merely a precursor to ramming amnesty for millions of illegal aliens through Congress.

During an address at the White House on Tuesday, Biden praised the Senate bill that would expand overall immigration to the United States by codifying his parole pipeline that has freed hundreds of thousands of border crossers into the nation’s interior.

The bill would also increase legal immigration to the U.S., even as Biden has driven the nation’s foreign-born population to nearly 50 million — the largest ever in American history.

Biden suggested that the bill, however, is merely a stepping stone to Democrats’ and the business lobby’s ultimate goal: Amnesty for most of the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens residing in the U.S.

“[The bill] doesn’t address everything I wanted. For example, we still need to pass documentation for people that are already here,” Biden said:

And we’re not walking away from true immigration reform including permanent protections and a pathway to citizenship for young DREAMers who came here when they were children and have been good citizens and contributed so much to our country. [Emphasis added]

Biden said Congress ought “to pass this bill and get it to my desk immediately.”

For decades, Democrats and corporate special interests tied to Wall Street have sought to ram an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens through Congress.

An amnesty would deplete the cost of labor by inflating the workforce with millions of newly legalized foreign workers for hire — lowering wages for America’s working and middle class while cutting costs for businesses, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has previously found.

“Immigration has exerted downward pressure on the wages of relatively low-skilled workers who are already in the country, regardless of their birthplace,” the CBO found in 2020.

Likewise, an amnesty would drive up housing demand, further inflating home prices for working and middle class Americans who have grappled with sky-high interest rates.

In 2013, a study by the Michael Bloomberg-funded New American Economy, which promotes amnesty, explained how the importing of tens of millions of immigrants over decades had helped raise housing costs by $3.7 trillion for the next generation of homebuyers but spun the figure as the creation of “housing wealth.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.