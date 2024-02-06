Watch: Alleged Illegal Migrant Boat Lands on California Shore

Video captured the moment when several alleged illegal migrants emerged on a Southern California coast in a motor boat before being picked up in cars.

Shared on X by the account Rooted Wings, the video showed a motor boat carrying several men crash onto the beach before all the men hopped out and ran toward a caravan of cars waiting to pick them up, indicating that it was a coordinated effort.

“We’ve seen the illegal invading boats crashing into our San Diego, California shores. You haven’t seen what happens after, and you need to,” said the account.

“These shocking videos were sent to me by multiple contacts in La Jolla, California, who witnessed it,” the account added.

One contact, who allegedly witnessed the incident and who lives up the street, said that police and lifeguards did nothing.

“I live up the street and happened to be driving by before they landed on the beach. The people coming off the boats were all picked up by 4 nice vehicles all waiting for them in the neighborhood they ran into. It was very coordinated,” the contact said.

“I knew what It was right when I saw it and it was obvious they were waiting for the call from whoever was on the beach before b-lining it into the sand. I know the lifeguards that pulled up and they said they are seeing this one a day at least between point loma and Del Mar. Life guards and police were on scene. Neither agencies did anything,” they added.

The video comes several days after Fox News reported that a speedboat full of suspected illegal migrants strolled up onto a San Diego shore.

“The video, which was taken by a local resident who was in the water at the time, shows a white-colored speedboat dashing up toward Marine Street beach in La Jolla, about 10 miles north of downtown San Diego,” the outlet reported.

“The group of around eight men can then be seen jumping off the boat and storming the beach. They run up through the beach and scatter into the village, leaving the boat abandoned in the water,” it added.

It remains unclear if the men were ever caught.

