A five-time deported illegal alien is now accused of killing a 10-year-old boy walking home from school in Midland, Texas, in a hit-and-run crash.

Rogelio Ortiz-Olivas, a 50-year-old five-time deported illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested and charged with drunk driving and causing a fatal hit-and-run crash that ultimately killed 10-year-old Alex “AJ” Wise, Jr.

Midland is less than four hours from the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the Midland Police Department, on Feb. 8, Ortiz-Olivas was driving a truck when he hit Wise, who was walking home from school. Immediately, police said, Ortiz-Olivas fled the scene, leaving Wise in critical condition.

Wise was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, but died from his injuries the following morning. Wise was a student at IDEA Travis and his family described him as “the sweetest, coolest, funniest little boy you ever would meet” in a GoFundMe post.

A memorial fundraiser for Wise is being held on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Hey everyone, this is the student who was tragically hit by a truck leaving school in Midland this week. Alex Wise Jr. passed away this morning. This link was shared by his school in hopes of helping the family with funeral expenses.https://t.co/V4NdC4mAoN — Madalyn Bierster (@MbiersterTV) February 9, 2024

Please see the flyer below for another opportunity to aid Alex's family during this time! Posted by IDEA Travis on Monday, February 12, 2024

Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told CBS7 News that Ortiz-Olivas, who is now being held in jail on an ICE detainer, was first sent back to Mexico on a voluntary departure order after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ortiz-Olivas, though, illegally returned repeatedly to the U.S. and has been deported five times by ICE agents since this first voluntary departure.

Ortiz-Olivas remains in Midland Police Department custody on $110,000 bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.