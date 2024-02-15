Peter Schweizer’s ‘Blood Money’ Rockets to #1 on Amazon’s ‘Movers & Shakers’ List After Book Cover’s Unveiling

Only hours after the unveiling of its book cover on Wednesday, Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans (HarperCollins) by Peter Schweizer rocketed to #1 on Amazon’s coveted ‘Movers & Shakers’ list after surging an astounding 171,301 percent in sales.

Across all book genres, Blood Money hit #53 on Amazon after the book’s announcement.

Little is publicly known about Blood Money’s contents; the book remains under a strict embargo until its official release is February 27. An updated Amazon book listing on Thursday stated: “It’s often said that China is in a cold war with America. The reality is far worse: the war is hot, and the body count is one-sided.”

The description adds: “China is killing Americans and working aggressively to maximize the carnage while our leaders remain passive and, in some cases, compliant.”

The book’s cover features California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Neville Roy Singham, President Joe Biden, Chinese Communist Party Leader Xi Jinping, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), as well as images of drugs, guns, and stacks of cash.

Schweizer, who is a Breitbart News senior contributor and the President of the Government Accountability Institute, is one of the rare investigative reporters whose books actually lead to real results. Indeed, Schweizer’s past works have led to resignations by members of Congress, major bipartisan anti-corruption legislative reforms, FBI investigations, and even indictments.



Schweizer’s 2018 #1 New York Times bestseller, Secret Empires, was the book that exposed the Biden family corruption scandal years before anyone else—revelations that continue to be discussed as Hunter Biden faces indictments and Joe Biden faces an impeachment probe.

His last New York Times #1 bestseller, Red-Handed, was the book that famously revealed how the Biden family bagged some $31 million from individuals with direct ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence—and how Joe Biden personally benefitted while softening his position on China.

Publishing giant HarperCollins hails Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans as “a towering achievement of investigative journalism” and “one of those rare books that makes you clearly see the world anew.”

According to Amazon, Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans runs 320 pages in length. The book comes out on February 27 and is available now for pre-order.