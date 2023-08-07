Schweizer: Hunter Quit Chinese Board Because I Caught Him in My Book, Not Because of ‘Integrity’ as Joe Claimed

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” New York Times best-selling author, Breitbart News senior contributor, and Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer stated that Hunter Biden’s resignation from the board of Chinese government-backed BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co. was because he’d been exposed by Schweizer’s book “Secret Empires,” not, because as then-candidate Joe Biden claimed at the time, because of the “integrity” Hunter has.

Schweizer said, “He stepped down [from] the board because they got caught with their hand in the cookie jar. Hunter Biden joined this board and got an equity stake in this Chinese government-funded financial firm shortly after he was in China on Air Force Two with his father, where he introduced his business partner, his Chinese business partner to his father. He gave up his board position, his visible board position because the book ‘Secret Empires’ — which you and I talked about in 2018, Laura — exposed this relationship. He stepped back from the board, but he retained his ownership stake, which scholars at the University of Chicago estimate was about a $20 million worth for Hunter Biden. So, it was a sweetheart deal for Hunter, no question about it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett