Ron DeSantis: Biden Sneaks Plan to ‘Impose Gender Ideology on K-12 Schools’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said President Joe Biden is quietly rewriting regulations to impose gender ideology on K-12 schools.

“The Biden administration is trying to enact a radical re-write of Title IX that will gut protections for women and girls, including with sports,” DeSantis wrote in a Wednesday X/Twitter post.

“Biden lacks the authority to impose gender ideology on the states and we in Florida reject his attempt to do so,” the governor added.

The Florida governor said in a video “the Biden administration is plunging ahead with a radical re-write of Title IX, seeking to impose gender ideology on K-12 schools all across the country,” adding, “This will gut protections for girls and for women.”

“It will, for example, overrule rules that Florida has enacted that make sure that our girls and women athletes are able to compete with fairness and integrity and that you can’t inject males into those competitions, and that you can’t inject males into women’s bathrooms and locker rooms,” DeSantis said.

“So, they are trying to impose this under administrative rule. They don’t have the authority to do it, and in Florida we will not abide by it,” the governor asserted.

Florida, like other states, have been making moves to curb transgender propaganda in society.

Last year, DeSantis signed the anti-grooming legislation, Parental Rights in Education, which prohibits teachers from discussing sexuality and transgender ideology to children in kindergarten through third grade.

