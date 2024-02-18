MSNBC host Joy Reid lamented that black Americans have not received sufficient reparations for “literally, physically” building this country, believing that former President Barack Obama’s eight-year tenure is the best they will get.

Reid issued her comments during an interview on Salon Talks with writer Dean Obeidallah wherein she said that black people “literally, physically, built this country” and therefore deserve much more than a two-term black president.

“To be a Black person in 2024 in America is to be in a state of complete perplexed confusion about what is wrong with a country that hates your history, that to this day can’t admit even the basics of what was done to your ancestors, that can’t accept any responsibility for the lack that has carried through the entirety of your existence in this country, and that thinks 60 years of relative freedom is enough,” she said.

Reid then laid out a series of exaggerated consequences that she felt would come if critical race theory (CRT) and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) were to be displaced.

“Now, Blacks, please get out of Harvard. Now, Blacks, you can’t get any more loans. You can’t even give each other loans of $20,000 unless you give them to white men who get 99% of funding for their businesses. We want 100,” she said.

Reid further lamented that President Barack Obama and the recognition of holidays like Juneteenth represents a ruse to distract black Americans from genuine reparations.

“And to find out that literally Barack Obama’s two terms as president are your reparations, and Juneteenth, which you already celebrated anyway, is your reparations. Yet you built this country. You literally, physically, built this country, and yet the attitude toward you from a lot of your peers and your fellow citizens is: Just shut up and be grateful,” she said.

Joy Reid’s statement comes on the heels of the far-left city of San Francisco preparing to issue a formal apology to black Americans for past discriminations.

