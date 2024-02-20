‘Extortion Attempt:’ Joe Biden Hopes to Cut Deportations amid Migrant Crime Wave

A plan by President Joe Biden, called an “extortion attempt,” would shield more criminal illegal aliens from deportation as data shows his Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has drastically cut interior immigration enforcement.

Biden’s White House is threatening to cut deportations of even the most violent illegal alien convicts unless Congress approves billions in funding that passes through DHS before getting handed to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) helping facilitate illegal immigration.

RJ Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE), told Breitbart News that the threat from Biden is echoed by the establishment media with claims that DHS needs the billions in funding to enforce federal immigration law.

“This is nothing more than a misleading extortion attempt to prolong a self-inflicted invasion that has been compounded by the gutting of interior enforcement,” Hauman said. “Keep in mind this is an administration that sought to suspend all deportations for 100 days and proposed a mass amnesty on day one — efforts built upon through the issuance of radical policy memos.” [Emphasis added]

The claim, Hauman said, is false — noting that Congress gave DHS more money than the agency requested to fund more detention space for illegal aliens even as Biden had sought to slash detention space by 30 percent.

Likewise, the Senate package supported by Biden and crafted by Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), and Chris Murphy (D-CT), would, among other things, preserve DHS’s parole pipeline for illegal aliens into the United States interior and get work permits much more quickly to those released.

The accelerated work permits, in particular, would serve as a huge pull factor for more illegal immigration at the southern border, experts have told Breitbart News.

Some have suggested that DHS ought to be audited to get to the bottom of where Biden is using billions in taxpayer funding allocated to the agency by Congress even as he has cut deportations and interior immigration enforcement.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) data analyzed by Center for Immigration Studies Director of Investigations Jon Feere finds that Biden has cut deportations of criminal illegal aliens by 60 percent in his first three years in office compared to former President Donald Trump’s first three years.

Similarly, from 2021 through 2023, Biden reduced at-large arrests of criminal illegal aliens by nearly 70 percent, deportations of criminal illegal aliens by 67 percent, and ICE detainer requests of criminal illegal aliens by 44 percent.

“The administration’s claim that its immigration policies are designed to focus on criminal aliens is demonstrably false,” Feere writes:

The Biden administration has dramatically cut immigration enforcement in the United States and the result has been a decrease in arrests, prosecutions, and removals of criminal aliens. The administration has chosen to leave tens of thousands of criminal aliens in American communities without any apparent concern about the impact on public safety and national security. This is happening amid a historic influx of mass illegal immigration into the United States which is undoubtedly adding large numbers of new criminal aliens to the country. [Emphasis added]

Hauman said that given the Biden administration’s record on increasingly reducing interior immigration enforcement, it is likely that the DHS funding request “would be used to fund the processing and transportation of illegal aliens, not only putting us in the same situation we’re in but making it worse.”

“Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ response to being impeached is to lash out and threaten to harm American communities with the release of thousands of criminal aliens,” Hauman said. “Mayorkas and the White House are warning Congress and the American people that their lives will be put in danger if Congress doesn’t approve a supplemental that would codify the crisis under the guise of ending it. This is extortion, plain and simple.”

Biden’s threat to stop deporting criminal illegal aliens from the United States comes as several high-profile cases have swept national headlines.

Just this week, four illegal aliens were arrested in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, after allegedly robbing and strangling a 48-year-old man on the city’s subway. Also this week, two of the eight illegal aliens accused of carrying out a mob attack on police officers in New York City are now known to be members of Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang.

Meanwhile, a five-time deported illegal alien has been charged this month with causing a hit-and-run that ultimately left 10-year-old Alex “AJ” Wise Jr. dead in Midland, Texas. Far north of the southern border, in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, an illegal alien freed into the United States interior has been charged with killing a 20-year-old mother and her three-year-old daughter.

In Rusk County, Wisconsin, an illegal alien from Mexico — who should have been previously deported by ICE following a drunk driving conviction — is now charged with killing 35-year-old Steven Nasholm, a husband and father of three young daughters.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.