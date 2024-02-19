Illegal Alien Accused of Killing ‘Loving’ Wisconsin Father of Three Daughters

An illegal alien who should previously have been deported from the United States is accused of killing 35-year-old Steven Nasholm, a husband and father of three daughters, in Rusk County, Wisconsin, in late January.

Jorge Sanchez-Tzanhua, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested and charged with drunk driving and felony homicide after Nasholm died following a crash in Rusk County allegedly caused by Sanchez-Tzanhua as a result of drunk driving.

According to Rusk County police, on Jan. 30, Sanchez-Tzanhua was driving drunk in an SUV when he crashed into Nasholm, who was driving a semi-truck.

Nasholm died from injuries he suffered in the accident.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed to Breitbart News that Sanchez-Tzanhua is an illegal alien from Mexico. Reports indicate that Sanchez-Tzanhua crossed the southern border a few years ago before making it to Wisconsin.

According to Barron News-Shield, Sanchez-Tzanhua should have been deported to Mexico by ICE agents when he was first convicted in Wisconsin of drunk driving in early 2023v.

“Day in and day out, we see the tragic consequences of illegal immigration in America, and the Biden administration’s open border policies have only made it worse,” Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) told Breitbart News of Nasholm’s case. “How many more Americans have to die before Democrats secure the border?”

Nasholm leaves behind his three daughters, Anna Mae Brekke, Alaina “Rae” Lauritsen “Nasholm,” and Nora Lee Nasholm, as well as his wife Stephanie McBain.

“Steve was a loving father and husband who was quick-witted and never refrained from sharing jokes (with a disregard for appropriateness!),” his obituary reads. “He loved tractors, bear hunting with his hounds, driving semis and motorcycles, and fixing lawnmowers and ATVs.”

Nasholm’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to support his wife and daughters.

Sanchez-Tzanhua remains in Rusk County Jail and ICE agents have placed a detainer on him so that if he is released at any time, he will be transferred to their custody.

