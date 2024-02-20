Poll Shows Biden Under 50% in New York, Where Trump Intends to Make ‘Heavy Play’

President Joe Biden is polling at under 50 percent against former President Donald Trump in blue New York as his likely challenger has already made it clear that he is making a “heavy play” for traditionally blue states this election cycle.

The New York survey from Siena College showed Biden leading Trump by just 12 percentage points in the Democrat-run state, leading Trump with less than a majority, 48 percent support, to the former president’s 36 percent support. Another six percent said they would not vote, six percent said they do not know or refused to answer, and four percent said they would support someone else.

Further, when independent candidates are tossed into the mix, Biden’s lead over Trump decreases to a ten-point gap, leaving him with 42 percent support to Trump’s 32 percent support. Another 13 percent go to independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., followed by six percent for Cornel West.

When asked who they prefer to be the next president — if they could have their way — Biden and Trump came out tied, with 28 percent choosing each one. Another 41 percent, however said “somebody else,” although it should be noted that independents, on this question, break for Trump over Biden, as 28 percent said they would prefer Trump compared to 16 percent who said the same of Biden.

The survey was taken February 12-14, 2024, among 806 registered New York voters. It has a +/- 4.2 percent margin of error and comes as Trump has previewed his play for Democrat strongholds in this election cycle, telling Breitbart News in December that he will work to expand the universe of battleground states, aggressively competing in blue states including New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Minnesota, and New Mexico.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump said, explaining that he will do rallies and speeches in those states.

“I’m going to work them,” Trump said. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to work them as hard as I work Pennsylvania, where I’m doing very well.”

“But we’re going to do these other states too, and it will be a heavy move,” Trump continued, floating the idea of renting Madison Square Garden.

“That’s the belly of the beast, right?” he asked.

This plan is likely even more tempting if surveys continue to come out, showing Biden’s weakness in blue strongholds, including the Empire State.