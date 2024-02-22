President Joe Biden has overseen a record-breaking level of illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border — a large portion of which is being released directly into American towns and cities.

From February 2021 through January 2024, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data shows that more than 7.2 million illegal aliens have arrived at the nation’s porous southern border.

Thus far in Fiscal Year 2024, with only four full months completed, nearly a million illegal aliens have crossed the southern border. In Fiscal Year 2022, Biden broke records by overseeing close to 2.37 million illegal aliens at the border, and he shattered that record the following fiscal year when 2.47 million arrived.

For perspective, about 3.6 million Americans are born each year. Thus, two years of American births are equivalent to the total number of illegal border crossings Biden has overseen.

This year, the nation’s foreign-born population is expected to hit 50 million thanks, in part, to Biden’s policies regarding illegal immigration, as well as legal immigration levels that import more than a million legal immigrants annually to the U.S.

In January, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reportedly said in private that the agency is releasing into the U.S. interior about 85 percent of all border crossers and illegal aliens arriving at the southern border.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has estimated that from January 2021 through December 2023, DHS welcomed 6.2 million illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Tom McClintock (R-CA) have sought a full numerical accounting of every border crosser and illegal alien released into the U.S. interior since the start of 2021. Mayorkas, though, has refused that request thus far.

