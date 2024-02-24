Trump Projects Unity, Graciousness After Spanking Haley in Her Home State

Donald Trump touted the unprecedented unity of the Republican Party Saturday night in a gracious speech after that state’s primary was called.

The Associated Press officially projected Trump as the victor at 7:00 p.m. EST – the minute polls closed.

“There’s never been a spirit like this, and I just want to say, I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now,” Trump said in a fifteen minute speech after his projected victory.

He used most of his speech to thank his supporters, singling out many officials on the stage, and touting the latest in his historic run in this year’s primary.

In a sign of unity, Trump did not mention Nikki Haley, who remained in the race in hopes that her home state of South Carolina – where she served two terms as governor – would revitalize her failing campaign.

Those dreams appear dashed, as Trump continues looking to the general election.

“Remember the date,” he said. “November 5 is going to be the most important date perhaps in the history of our country.”

Trump’s subdued comments seemed more traditionally presidential than the bombastic, Trumpian fare he served up during speeches earlier in the weekend, not only throughout South Carolina but at the annual CPAC event earlier in the day at National Harbor, Maryland.

But he made clear he has no intention of slowing down his campaign.

“We have a country that is a failing nation, but we’re not going to have a failing nation very long,” he told the enthusiastic crowd Saturday night. “We are not going to allow this to happen. We love our country. We love it dearly. We’re going to fight for our country. We’re going to fight for our rights.

“We’re not going to let this go on, because it is not sustainable by any country.”

Trump spoke of his incredible record in the state, saying with a smile, “You know, in South Carolina, I’ve won every primary by a record and we’ve won every election by record.”

After tonight, that record might include ending Haley’s political career.

While her campaign’s immediate future is uncertain, Trump’s November date with Biden – or whomever he might face in the general election – appears set.

“Go home. Get rest,” he told his supporters. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us.”

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.