Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in the swing state of Nevada and Arizona, a recent string of polls from EmersonPolling/The Hill found.

The latest survey examining the race in Nevada shows Trump leading Biden by six points, garnering 46 percentage points to Biden’s 40 percentage points. This reflects a bump for Trump since January, when he led by two points — 47 percent to 45 percent.

As is consistent in other surveys examining key swing states, Trump’s lead expands when third party candidates are added to the mix, leading Biden by ten points — 44 percent to 34 percent. Another six percent support Robert F. Kennedy Jr., while one percent chose Cornel West and Jill Stein each. Another 13 percent remain undecided.

That survey was taken February 16-19, among 1,000 registered voters, and it has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

Emerson College also examined the race in Arizona, which found Trump leading Biden by three points — 46 percent to Biden’s 43 percent.

Another 12 percent remain undecided. In Arizona, independents “narrowly break” for Biden by just two points. And once again, when third party candidates are included, Trump’s lead expands to six points, garnering 43 percent to Biden’s 37 percent. Another eight percent go with RFK Jr., followed by one percent for West and Stein each.

This survey was also taken February 16-19, 2024, among 1,000 registered voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

These are just two of the recent string of polls examining key swing states months ahead of the election, as other Emerson surveys recently released show Trump leading Biden in Pennsylvania (+2), North Carolina (+3), and Georgia (+6) as well:

