‘Blood Money’: Sen. Tom Cotton Says Biden Must Address Chinese Fentanyl Trafficking in State of the Union Address

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) blamed China for trafficking fentanyl into the United States, declaring President Joe Biden should call out China during his upcoming State of the Union address.

“Fentanyl deaths are at a record high. China has played a huge and deliberate role in poisoning Americans,” Cotton said on X.

“President Biden needs to address this forcefully. He should specifically call out China at his State of the Union.”

Biden’s State of the Union address is scheduled for March 8 at the United States Capitol.

Cotton made his strong statement following the official release of Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer’s Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans.

Schweizer, who is also president of the Government Accountability Institute, has stated that President Biden doesn’t want to confront China about their involvement in the fentanyl trade due to ties between major players in the fentanyl trade and people who have sent money to the Biden family.

Senate Republicans made the declaration on social media Tuesday that Joe Biden is compromised, linking to a Breitbart News piece highlighting one of the findings in the seven-time New York Times’s bestseller’s book.

In Blood Money, Schweizer reveals that Chinese dictator Xi Jinping has for decades looked the other way – or worse – as fentanyl-pushing organized crime syndicates thrive in China. He makes the case that China is “waging war against the United States without seeming to wage war,” through the use of drugs, weapons technology smuggling, a deluge of anti-American propaganda, and other operations.

