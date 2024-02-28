Utah Senate Republican candidate and Riverton, Utah, Mayor Trent Staggs is urging Utahns to choose former President Donald J. Trump and his “America First” policy stance, insisting that “we’ve never needed Donald Trump more than we do now.”

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Wednesday, Staggs called on voters to support the former president amid the current border crisis.

“Right now, our border is open as crime and fentanyl rush through it,” he stated. “It’s time to coalesce around Donald Trump.”

Highlighting Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s Utah visit Wednesday, as she seeks to swing Utah voters during the period leading up to the key March 5 contest, the Riverton mayor urged those seeking “America First” policies to vote for Trump.

“As Nikki Haley visits Utah and Super Tuesday comes close, I ask voters to send a clear message that we need Donald Trump’s America First leadership back in Washington,” he stated, adding that “we’ve never needed Donald Trump more than we do now.”

Nikki Haley is coming to Utah to promote her pro-war, anti- free speech agenda. https://t.co/fLlc1wLYYI — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) February 27, 2024

The matter comes as former President Trump won Michigan’s Republican primary Tuesday, continuing his charge toward the GOP presidential nomination, as he handily defeated Haley, his lone remaining opponent.

Trump’s expected win intensifies pressure on Haley after her 20-point loss to him in her home state of South Carolina. This adds to Trump’s dominant streak in all primary contests, including Iowa, New Hampshire, the Virgin Islands, and Nevada.

Haley faced an additional setback Sunday as the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity group stopped funding her campaign.

While she continues her unlikely bid, the former president is shifting focus to the general election as both he and President Joe Biden plan concurrent visits to the southern border Thursday.

