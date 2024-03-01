American Psychological Association Policy Promotes K-12 Transgenderism

The American Psychological Association (APA) has adopted a policy statement that promotes K-12 transgenderism and denounces child-protection laws.

The new policy calls for “insurance plans to extend coverage for health care services tailored to the developmental needs of children, adolescents, and adults identifying as transgender, gender diverse or nonbinary, encompassing both psychological and medical gender-affirming care,” the APA said in a press release.

The organization claims the policy affirms “evidence-based care for transgender, gender diverse and nonbinary children, adolescents and adults,” claiming also that restricting such practices puts people “at risk of depression, anxiety and other negative mental health outcomes.”

“The adoption of this resolution reaffirms APA’s dedication to promoting inclusivity, dignity and access to quality health care for all individuals, regardless of their gender identity or expression,” APA President Cynthia de las Fuentes said.

She added:

It sends a clear message that state bans on gender-affirming care disregard the comprehensive body of medical and psychological research supporting the positive impact of such treatments in alleviating psychological distress and improving overall well-being for transgender, gender diverse and nonbinary individuals throughout their lives.

The policy, titled, “Policy Statement on Affirming Evidence-Based Inclusive Care for Transgender, Gender Diverse, and Nonbinary Individuals, Addressing Misinformation, and the Role of Psychological Practice and Science,” was approved by APA’s governing council of representatives last week.

In 2019, the APA published a guide instructing graduate programs in psychology to end language that refers to biological differences among individuals, seeking to replace it with “gender inclusive” terminology in order to provide a “safe learning environment” for transgender students.

